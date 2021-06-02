Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $12,617,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $9,284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

