Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,110 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

MTX opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.