Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,429.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,280.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,061 shares of company stock worth $92,728,192. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

