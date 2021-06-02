Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $4,573,216. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

SF opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.