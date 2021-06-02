Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

