Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waters by 6,317.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Waters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $1,184,195 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $318.50 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $326.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

