Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.00

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 18131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy International Partners news, Director Brad Horwitz acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,941,982.08.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

