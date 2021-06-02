TRON Price Hits $0.0784 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.62 billion and $1.51 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001868 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

