Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Peter Smith Buys 3,600,000 Shares

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) insider Peter Smith acquired 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$57,600.00 ($41,142.86).

On Monday, March 29th, Peter Smith bought 30,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$690.00 ($492.86).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Peter Smith purchased 50,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,100.00 ($785.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for iron oxide, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Westminster project covering an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; the North Tennant Creek project comprising an area of 77.71 square kilometers and 52 blocks; and the Barkly project located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

