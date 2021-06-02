TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $96.44 million and $2.59 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.01018345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.12 or 0.09771862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00092105 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,529,259 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

