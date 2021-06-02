Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2021 – Tufin Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Tufin Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Tufin Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Tufin Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Tufin Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

4/15/2021 – Tufin Software Technologies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/9/2021 – Tufin Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 246,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,883. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Tufin Software Technologies Ltd alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.