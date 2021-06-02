TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,235,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 5,069,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,385.6 days.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. TUI has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

