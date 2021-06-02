Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on TUP. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE:TUP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $38.59.
In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
