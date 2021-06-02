Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUP. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE:TUP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.