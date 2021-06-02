Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) announced a final dividend on Monday, May 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.71, a current ratio of 132.78 and a quick ratio of 124.03.

Get Turners Automotive Group alerts:

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through five segments: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, Insurance, and Corporate & Other. The company buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, machinery, and commercial goods under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.