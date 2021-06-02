TurtleCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $369,388.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $369,388.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,632,596,131 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

