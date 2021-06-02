Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. 79,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,047. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

