UBS Group Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.