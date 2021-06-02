UBS Group Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $345.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.56.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.20. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

