UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CAO Laurie Bergman Sells 8,830 Shares

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UGI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,100. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

