Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Holdings Lifted by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Ultra Clean accounts for 1.0% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.29% of Ultra Clean worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $244,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

