Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,082 ($27.20) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($190.41).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Shares of ULE stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,076 ($27.12). The company had a trading volume of 21,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,901. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,043.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

