Ultra (UOS) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $84.09 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,312.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $696.65 or 0.01867046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00475152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021494 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003850 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

