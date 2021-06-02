Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 308.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,406,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,222. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.