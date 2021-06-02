Ultrapar Participações Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,522% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 62,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

