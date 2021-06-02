Unicly Genesis Collection Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,733.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $268,825.60 and $2,733.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.25 or 0.99814884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

