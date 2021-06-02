Unification (FUND) Reaches Market Cap of $3.85 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Unification has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $10,063.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00082176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.01045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.69 or 0.09660374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

