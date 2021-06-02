UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Cap of $32.14 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and $9.77 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.01023886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.27 or 0.09421178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051721 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.