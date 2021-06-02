United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

UPS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.98 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

