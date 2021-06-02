Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $246,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

