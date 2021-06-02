USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008318 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

