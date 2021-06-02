UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

