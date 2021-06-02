UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) vs. PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Financial Survey

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UWM Holdings Co. Class pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. PennyMac Financial Services pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $3.71 billion 1.13 $1.65 billion $20.92 3.00 UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services and UWM Holdings Co. Class, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 6 0 2.75 UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 2 3 0 2.60

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $80.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 43.72% 55.61% 5.86% UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94%

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats UWM Holdings Co. Class on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.