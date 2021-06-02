Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $332.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.79 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

