Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.63

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 170471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -123.54, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.