Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,447. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $65.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

