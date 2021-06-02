Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.85. 39,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

