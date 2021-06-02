Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,927. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

