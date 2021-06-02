Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Sells $14,438,178.72 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 1,432,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $14,438,178.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,921,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,168,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,580. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLDR. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

