Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.32

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 108094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

