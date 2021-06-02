Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 169,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

