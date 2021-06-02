Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 96,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.