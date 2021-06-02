Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,735 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.