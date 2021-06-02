Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. 7,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,853. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

