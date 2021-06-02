Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $445.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

