Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

