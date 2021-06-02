Vesper (VSP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.70 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Vesper has a market capitalization of $63.55 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vesper has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $17.60 or 0.00046452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,611,177 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

