Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.