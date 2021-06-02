Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $9,917,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.