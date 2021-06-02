Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 312.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock worth $357,607,678. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

