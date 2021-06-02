Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.